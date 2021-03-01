Divundu Village Council’s chairperson overturned his vehicle in town.

Rundu- 01 MARCH Chairpers on of Divundu Village Council, Christoph Kupembona, overturned his polo vivo vehicle yesterday in the Central Businesses District (CBD) of Rundu town, causing damages beyond repair.The allowed speed limit in the CBD is 60 km/h according to law.

According to source, who requested anonymity, narrated that the accident happened near Rundu Police Station in town close to the robots.

Kupembona, who was driving the vehicle bearing registration number N 5 DV, apparently didn’t notice the speed hump in front while he was travelling at an unknown speed and his car had hit the pavement at the speed hump and overturned several times.

Some accused the politician that he was in a parade convoy of a small celebration of a friend who bought the new car but then the celebration went wrong.

Christoph Kupembona was sworn in as Chairperson of the Divundu Village Council last year 2020, representing the SWAPO Party and he was deputised by Josephine Mayambayi, also from the SWAPO Party.

The ordinary members are Alexander Mangundu from SWAPO, Ambrosius Kumbwa from the All People’s Party (APP) and Angeline Peturi from the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC).

The Traffic Department in Rundu denied any knowledge of the accident and saying they are not allowed to reveal information to the media while Kupembona’s phone remains off since yesterday.

By Annakleta Haikera