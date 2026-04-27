Georgia summons EU ambassador over controversial remarks

TBILISI, April 27– Georgia’s Foreign Ministry has summoned the European Union’s ambassador in Tbilisi over his remarks that drew sharp criticism from the country’s government and the ruling party.

Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili told EU Ambassador Pawel Herczynski that Brussels’ current approach to Georgia is undermining bilateral trust and damaging the partnership between Tbilisi and the bloc, the ministry said in a statement.

The row was triggered by comments Herczynski made at a recent event in Brussels, in which he said that decisions taken in the coming weeks and months would determine whether Georgia belongs to “the family of European nations founded on democracy, the rule of law and human rights” or “returns to its dark past” of violence, civil war, poverty and corruption.

Botchorishvili said Brussels’ actions were deepening divisions within Georgian society and encouraging what she described as a radical agenda.

The ministry added that Georgia remains open to constructive dialogue but expects engagement to be fair and respectful. Speaking separately to reporters, Botchorishvili said relations between Georgia and the EU were deadlocked due to “the attitude demonstrated by the Brussels bureaucracy.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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