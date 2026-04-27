Trending Now
Home International Georgia summons EU ambassador over controversial remarks
Georgia summons EU ambassador over controversial remarks
International

Georgia summons EU ambassador over controversial remarks

April 27, 2026

TBILISI, April 27– Georgia’s Foreign Ministry has summoned the European Union’s ambassador in Tbilisi over his remarks that drew sharp criticism from the country’s government and the ruling party.

Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili told EU Ambassador Pawel Herczynski that Brussels’ current approach to Georgia is undermining bilateral trust and damaging the partnership between Tbilisi and the bloc, the ministry said in a statement.

The row was triggered by comments Herczynski made at a recent event in Brussels, in which he said that decisions taken in the coming weeks and months would determine whether Georgia belongs to “the family of European nations founded on democracy, the rule of law and human rights” or “returns to its dark past” of violence, civil war, poverty and corruption.

Botchorishvili said Brussels’ actions were deepening divisions within Georgian society and encouraging what she described as a radical agenda.

The ministry added that Georgia remains open to constructive dialogue but expects engagement to be fair and respectful. Speaking separately to reporters, Botchorishvili said relations between Georgia and the EU were deadlocked due to “the attitude demonstrated by the Brussels bureaucracy.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 78
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Merchant vessel under attack off Yemen’s coast: report

July 6, 2025

Yemeni forces attack al-Qaeda strongholds in southern province

September 29, 2025

Sri Lankan police introduce mouth swab drug test...

January 17, 2026

Sweden unveils new relief measures amid Mideast uncertainty

April 13, 2026

Cambodia says Thai army expands its attack area...

December 8, 2025

40 killed in U.S. airstrikes on Venezuela, report...

January 4, 2026

Iran executes 2 over “terrorist” acts

March 30, 2026

Cambodia committed to implementing ceasefire with Thailand: Hun...

January 7, 2026

Maldives to introduce green license plates for electric...

March 14, 2026

7 killed in pool hall shooting in Ecuador

September 13, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.