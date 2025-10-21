Namibia calls for quality data on World Statistics Day

WINDHOEK, Oct. 21 — Namibia joined the international community on Monday in marking World Statistics Day, emphasizing the importance of accurate and inclusive data in shaping sustainable and equitable development.

The commemoration, observed every five years, celebrates the role of statistics in guiding policy decisions, measuring progress, and supporting accountability across governments.

Namibia Statistics Agency Statistician-General Alex Shimuafeni said the observance underscores the need to strengthen national statistical systems to ensure that policymakers, businesses, and citizens have access to reliable information.

“Quality statistics are not just numbers but the foundation for decisions, accountability, equity, and sustainable development,” Shimuafeni said in a statement.

He noted that the 2025 theme, “Driving Change with Quality Statistics and Data for Everyone,” calls for statistics that are accurate, timely, and accessible to all, highlighting the role of data in identifying inequalities and promoting inclusive growth.

World Statistics Day was first observed in 2010 following a United Nations resolution recognizing the importance of trustworthy, professional, and independent data systems.

Since then, countries worldwide have used the day to promote investment in statistical capacity and data literacy. (Xinhua)

