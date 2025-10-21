Trending Now
Zambia, Namibia hold meeting to tackle transnational crimes
National

Zambia, Namibia hold meeting to tackle transnational crimes

October 21, 2025

LUSAKA, Oct. 21 — Zambia and Namibia on Monday held a joint meeting aimed at addressing transnational crimes. The two countries convened the 26th session of the Zambia-Namibia Joint Permanent Commission on Defense and Security to explore ways of working together to combat transnational crimes, illegal immigration, terrorism, and other cross-border threats.

Mambo Hamaundu, Zambia’s permanent secretary in the Ministry of Defense, emphasized the importance of the meeting in addressing shared security challenges.

“Zambia is committed to maintaining peace and security with neighboring countries, and it is crucial that this meeting yields actionable strategies to curb these security threats,” Hamaundu said, encouraging both countries to enhance collaboration through exchange visits and continued dialogue.

Annely Haiphene, executive director in Namibia‘s Ministry of Defense and Veterans Affairs, echoed the importance of the joint meetings in resolving bilateral issues, noting that strong governance and peaceful transitions of power have fostered regional stability. (Xinhua)

