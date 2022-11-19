54 pct of newborn deaths due to preterm, low birth weight in Namibia: official

Trending Now
Health

November 19, 2022

WINDHOEK, Nov. 19 — About 54 percent of newborn deaths in Namibia are attributed to preterm birth and low birth weight, despite the reduced neonatal mortality rate from 32 per 1000 live births in 2000 to the current figure of 20 per 1000, Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services Esther Muinjangue said Thursday.
Speaking at the commemoration of World Prematurity Day which falls on Thursday, Muinjangue said this number is still too high.
“The prematurely born infants who do survive may potentially face a lifetime of disability or chronic illness. Premature babies are extremely sensitive and require the utmost dedication to their care and support during the neonatal period as their brain, lungs, heart, eyes, ears, and stomach is not mature to adequately deal with life outside the womb,” she said.
Muinjangue added that the country has committed to the early newborn action plan and has initiated or supported essential newborn care training throughout the country.
According to Muinjangue, the ministry will also continue to improve family planning coverage to prevent unwanted pregnancies.  (Xinhua)

