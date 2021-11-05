Namibia to roll out indoor residual spraying campaign to combat malaria

WINDHOEK, Nov. 5 — Namibia’s Ministry of Health and Social Services will officially roll out the indoor residual spraying (IRS) campaign in 21 targeted malaria-endemic districts, an official said Thursday.

The IRS campaign is conducted yearly between September and December, just before the start of the rainy season and the malaria peak season, Health Ministry executive director, Ben Nangombe said.

“The IRS focuses on areas where the inhabitants at risk live and sleep in sprayable structures provided there is evidence that mosquitoes feed and tend to rest indoors. The IRS involves spraying insecticides on the inside walls of homes to kill malaria-transmitting mosquitoes, thus protecting community members residing in sprayed areas,” he added.

This year, the targeted IRS activities will be conducted in nine regions, Nangombe said.

“While Namibia has achieved a remarkable decline in malaria cases in the past decade, many people are still at risk of acquiring malaria and we all need to play our part in moving Namibia closer to its goal of malaria elimination by 2023,” he said.

According to Nangombe, in 2020, Namibia recorded over 13,600 confirmed malaria cases and over 40 malaria deaths, with Kavango East, Kavango West, Ohangwena, and Zambezi regions collectively accounting for over 85 percent of these cases and deaths. (Xinhua)