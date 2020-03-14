NAMA NOMIINATION LAUNCH CANCELLED



Windhoek March 14 – The Organizers of the Namibian Annual Music Awards have confirmed that there will be no NAMA Nomination launch. The event was scheduled to take place on the 27th March 2020 and brings together over 600 artist that entered for the 10th NAMAs.

The nominees will however still be announced on NBC television live but no gathering will take place. The last Namibian Annual Music Awards is scheduled to take place on the 2nd May

2020 in Swakopmund. At this stage we have not made any decision to cancel or postpone the main event and that decision will be informed by direction and guidance from the relevant health authorities as time goes on.

NDN Stafer