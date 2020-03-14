Number of COVID-19 cases in S. Africa climbs to 38

JOHANNESBURG, March 14 -- The number of South Africans who have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) climbed to 38 on Saturday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced. "This means that our numbers have increased by 14 from yesterday's confirmed cases of 24," he said, Seven are from Gauteng while six are from the Western Cape and one from Kwazulu Natal. All those people who tested positive had travelled overseas to countries including United Kingdom, Germany and Italy. "The patients have now been informed, all information has been verified and contact tracing is underway," the department said. With the rising cases, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for an urgent cabinet meeting on Sunday. "This meeting will explore ways of intensifying the country's response to this outbreak," Mkhize said. Xinhua