Namibia launches first ever museum of music.

WINDHOEK, March 19-- Namibia on Thursday launched the first ever museum of music meant to showcase the country's traditional and contemporary music as well as safeguard music heritage for younger generations. Speaking at the launch of the museum, Education Deputy Minister Faustina Caley said the museum will provide the opportunity for young people to learn more about traditional musical instruments and the cultural significance of music and dance while serving as a platform to celebrate the many different styles of Namibia n music as a form of creative cultural expression. "Music as an international language can bring people together particularly in times of hardships. During COVID-19 we saw the moving images of isolated quarantined people across the world singing together to express their solidarity and togetherness," she said. The museum currently has seven galleries, said the official, adding a request has been sent to African embassies to provide an example of traditional instruments from their respective countries to the museum. According to her, the museum collects more than 50 interesting items such as a century old piano, a silimba, a type of xylophone from the Zambezi region, and a Vuku Vuku drum from the Kavango east region which is well known for its ability to sound like a hippo in the Kavango river. Xinhua