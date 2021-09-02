Trending Now
NBAA wraps up the Bank Windhoek National Tourney

written by Derdy September 2, 2021

WINDHOEK, Sept. 02  —  On Saturday, 28, and Sunday, 29 August 2021, the Namibia Bass Angling Association (NBAA) wrapped up its 2021 season at Lake Oanob Resort outside Rehoboth. Sponsored by Bank Windhoek, the two-day tournament took place during one of the coldest weekends of the year. As a result, eight fish made it to the scale during the contests.

On Saturday, the top three anglers were Alec Williams, Thinus Williams, and Neil Engelbrecht. The full results for Saturday are:

Rank Name of Angler Quantity of fish Kilograms (kg)
1 Alec Williams 1 3.029
2 Thinus Williams 2 2.126
3 Neil Engelbrecht 1 1.175

On Sunday, the participating anglers also managed to catch four fish, as Willie Sowden, Richard Grant, and Johan Coetzee took up the top three spots. Alec Williams caught the biggest bass of the day, weighing in at 3.029kg. Bian Coertzen won the junior’s category. The results for Sunday are:

Rank Name of Angler Quantity of fish kg
1 Willie Sowden 1 2.840kg
2 Richard Grant 1 2.538kg
3 Johan Coetzee 1 1.053kg

The tournament’s Director, Richard Grant, congratulated the participants who endured the challenging conditions. “Most anglers slept over and braved the freezing night with temperatures as low as -4 degrees. Well done to all the participants,” said Grant.

 

By NDN Reporter

