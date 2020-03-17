NAKATHILA VS AMOS SHOWDOWN POSTPONED INDEFINTELY





Windhoek, March 17- The MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions have confirmed that the 28th March fight Nakathila vs Amos has indefinitely been postponed following confirmation of the COVID-19 virus on our shores.

This constitutes a matter of public health and we cannot compromise the health and safety of the boxing public. We have also taken cognisance of the ban of public gatherings by His Excellency, The President Dr Hage Geingob for the next 30 days.

We will in due course inform the public once we have agreed on a new date for the fight and the World Boxing Organization is supportive of our decision. Boxing fans who already bought tickets need not worry because their tickets will be valid once the new date for the fight has been confirmed.