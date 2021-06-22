Namibia names provisional 35-man squad for COSAFA cup

WINDHOEK, June 22 — Namibian men’s football coach Bobby Samaria Monday named a provisional 35-man squad for the 20th edition of the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Cup slated for July 7 to 18 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Samaria announced that Namibia’s star striker Peter Shalulile will not be part of the squad due to an injury. According to Samaria, in finalizing the provisional squad, the panel considered the expected COVID-19 tests as well as the pre-season training for the players. “We will be facing great competition at the COSAFA Cup and we have to prepare thoroughly,” he said. Namibia will face Senegal, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Samaria believes it will be a challenging Group C, describing it as the group of death.

– Xinhua