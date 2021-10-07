Namibia to send largest delegation to Esports World Championships in Israel

Trending Now
October 7, 2021

WINDHOEK, Oct. 7 — The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) will send 12 athletes to the Esports World Championships slated for Eilat, Israel, in November, NESA spokesperson Andra van Schalkwyk said Wednesday.
Van Schalkwyk said the squad was selected following their triumph against other countries in the African region during the Global Regional Games finals held on Sept. 30.
“2021 has been an exceptional year for Namibian Esports as this is the most athletes Namibia has ever had participating in IESF’s Esports World Championship,” she said, adding that Namibia is the African country with the most teams qualifying for the world tournament.
Van Schalkwyk extended congratulations to each of the athletes and wished them the best ahead of their challenge.  – Xinhua

