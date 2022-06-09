The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition crowns its first set of preliminary round winners

WINDHOEK, June 9 — The 2022 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition, which launched on 29 April 2022, hosted its first preliminary round at the Dunes Mall in Walvis Bay, on Saturday, 28 May 2022.

With over 100 entrants registering for the coastal preliminary round of the competition, the day saw excellent salsa presentations and meat grilling skills from the contestants. Each contestant had to prepare a kapana dish which would be judged by three professional chefs from the Namibian Chefs Association. They had the task of evaluating each dish and judging it based on hygiene, presentation, and taste.

Two of last year’s coastal preliminary round winners, Laura Egumbo, and Asnath Vetamunisa, were once again victorious as they impressed the judges with their kapana dishes. The third winner of the day, and first-time entrant, was 17-year old Nelago Nghinalune. She is the youngest to take part in the competition and win in the preliminaries.

When asked about how she felt about taking part in the competition, Nghinalune mentioned that she never expected to take part. “I feel happy that I actually faced my fear of stage fright and the fact that I participated in front of people, has even cemented that the initial fear was for nothing as I have made it to the finals,” she said. She further added that she believes she can win the competition and encourages the young chefs out there to take part as it was a fun experience and that chefs should consider it.

Present at the prize-giving ceremony was Nedbank Namibia’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Gernot de Klerk, who thanked the participants and the organising teams for the stellar event which was. “Nedbank Namibia would like to reiterate its immense gratitude to everyone who has shown up today to make this event the success it was. To the chefs who turned up despite the misty weather, we appreciate the determination to grow in your trade, and elevate your skills to the next level,” he mentioned.

The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition preliminary rounds continue in Windhoek, on 11 June 2022, and in Ongwediva, on 25 June 2022. Entries into the last two rounds are open, and entry forms can be downloaded on the Nedbank Namibia website, or collected at any Nedbank branch countrywide. The final will be held in Ongwediva, on 27 August 2022, where the winner will be awarded a chance to either start up, up or formalise their existing business with the winning prize which is a fully-fledged mobile food truck worth N$100 000, and cash prizes.

The Nedbank Kapana Cook-off competition is hosted in partnership with Bakpro, Agra, and the Namibian Chefs Association.