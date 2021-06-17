MUKWE constituency still drowning.

By Mukoya Vernet M

Mukwe, June 17 – – In 2007 Kenny defined formula community development as Community development is a process where community members are supported by agencies to identify and take collective action on issues which are important to them. Community development empowers community members and creates stronger and more connected communities..

I was privileged to be born close to national park in the other part of Mukwe, a place I would call “the land of milk and honey” grew up enjoying the presence of wild animals and the green trees, though the elephants troubled our crops I loved seeing them. Not to forget the generosity of the nature conservation people who brought meat to the surrounding villages after an animal died I am referring to big animals and until I saw what I will air today is when I knew life was and is more than meat. I grew so keen in politics and watched how the constituency was decorated verbally by the campaigning councillors of how it would look if they are voted for in power.

Mukwe have three areas to improve Mukwe as an area.

THE EDUCATION SECTOR

In the mid-ages of Nelson Mandela a few years before he passed on said “Education is the great engine of personal development. It is through education that the daughter of a peasant can become a doctor, that the son of a mine worker can become the head of the mine that a child of farm workers can become the president of a great nation. It is what we make out of what we have, not what we are given, that separates one person from another.

Being at five schools in the area gave me an opportunity to realize not what others haven’t realized but what they saw and fell comfortable with which I refuse to.

Omega has a school a school which is covering learners from different parts of Bwabwata hence the hostel is of poor quality where as if it was meant that so long it is a hostel they should accept, I should clarify to say we are not being ungrateful but for you to be a better person we must not judge ourselves with those lower than us and accept our current position. Students are overcrowded in the block simply because of the availability of blocks is lacking. It’s a pity that if the other race from the other side of the world have not brought a bible for the library the government hardly looks at this school. Yes we are the learners situated in the middle of the park, we are not animals that can’t read nor are we subjected to our brains limited the way the animals are set parameters for.

Martin Ndumba currently a Senior Secondary School (SSS) ooooh my beloved school where I spend six years, a school painted the Namibian flag colour that I am still to find out the reason why. This secondary school is now being swallowed by temporary infrastructures and my wish is these infrastructures should take an example from the fish that swallowed Jonna to only swallow for three days and spit him at the rightful ground without him dying. Moreover, Martin Ndumba SSS has 1077 learners yet the hostel can or was only supposed to carter for 192 leaners I only have a problem with mathematics I could give what are the challenges these may bring by finding X. the library is smaller than my little brother’s room and it’s a secondary school, an issue I would call limitation of brains and stilling the “know more” of the learners.

Max Makushe SSS, the school I always long to return to, the ever green one. I was so happy to be enrolled at MMSSS but then came a point where truly felt I was in the village, by the way I love being in the village but the network of Max Makushe SSS was worse than being in the village whereas students exploration of the 4th generational technology acquisition is very limited. This leads to us looking for a building named portal when we reach varsity.

Frans Dimbare Youth Centre, a centre where you can sit in class and throw a hook and fishing-line and still catch fish it is. I tried to search for it’s birth even father Google is giving me less info that shows how weak it is. This institution truly have no bigger not medium impact into the development of the youth center. It really needs big brains, brains that are real into transforming the area. Should we tighten this institution there won’t be a need to higher people from far to fix our cars, electricity, plumbing and so forth. We are forced to work with people without qualifications, I don’t undermine them for qualifications are not skills but there is a need for mastering the skills through the qualifications.

2. Agriculture

The history of South Korea is not far from the Middle East agricultural history. The history of agriculture is the story of humankind’s development and cultivation of processes for producing food, feed, fiber, fuel, and other goods by the systematic raising of plants and animals. Prior to the development of plant cultivation, human beings were hunters and gatherers. The knowledge and skill of learning to care for the soil and growth of plants advanced the development of human society, allowing clans and tribes to stay in one location generation after generation. Archaeological evidence indicates that such developments occurred 10,000 or more years ago.

Let’s break it down to the nearest Shadikongoro and Divundu correctional service green schemes, I believe this green scheme have a social responsibility towards the community, all I see and have witnessed while growing is that these two only teaches us hope to eat fish and not how to catch fish which contradicts the Chinese adage. We are only called to go pick the missed by the harvest machine maize which have fallen from the touch of the tractor tires. We there is no a day or maybe it’s limited to 0.5% of times that the schemes call upon the community to come for training so that people get skills and use them to better their lives and the community. Yes if I were to represent my community I would say we have settled and have been very comfortable with what we get like the bible says in Matthew 6:34 is “Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” but remember the same bible says in Ecclesiastes 11:6 Plant your seed in the morning and keep busy all afternoon, for you don’t know if profit will come from one activity or another—or maybe both. In proverbs 30:25 it says an ant is not as strong as a man but it gathers it’s good in summer.

3. Change in the mindset of the youth

“You are only young once, and if you work it right, once is enough”Joe E. Lewis

We there youth should change our mindset towards the society, all great is holiday we are going to drink, I will go play soccer I will go do this and that…. I am very keen to hear us speak about starting up a business, starting up a garden, help my father, mother or granny in the shop or so. We must get involved in politics and we must highly discourage parties for we will become subjective and submitive to them let’s stand on the course of justice and development.

“We have a powerful potential in our youth, and we must have the courage to change old ideas and practices so that we may direct their power toward good ends”Mary Mcleod Bethune

It’s high time we look into our green schemes to provide a future to the youth of Mukwe,, it is at this same highitime that the councilors stop campaigning on basic needs that they don’t deliver. It’s the time that the political leaders know that we the young ones are watching and one day there will be a revolution of throwing you out of power for you are just accumulating wealth so long the person’s viens runs the same blood as yours then he or she is qualified for any post. We refuse to kottow to your powwows. The sun is rising so are the youth. We are sidelined and made to believe politics is for the elders this we are not exposed to many things. We fail grade 10 or 12 then our lives end at mandjembere, Windhoek ( S. Guard) or we divert it into bars.

For the past 30 years we set and watched from far for we were told where elders are eating you don’t come close, this time it’s either we eat together or we completely take the food by revolution.

I unapologetically end here.

Mukoya Vernet M

Little brains think big also