MTC RUBBISHES CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS.
Windhoek, April 13 – Mobile Telecommunications Company is aware of a WhatsApp
narrative circulating of allegations of corruption made by one of its ambassadors.
MTC’s Chief Human Capital & Corporate Affairs Officer Tim Ekandjo stated that “We are well aware
of the allegations made by the employee and our Board is fully appraised on the matter. The
concerned employee raised allegations of corruption with MTC’s management. The allegations
were internally investigated by our Audit Department and an extensive External investigation was
also done by our External Hotline company. Both investigations concluded that the allegations are
false and baseless. The employee however continued with his allegations despite having been
presented with the outcome of the two investigations. The employee is currently on suspension
facing various charges which we are not at liberty to discuss as we would like to respect our
internal disciplinary processes. We would like to assure the public and our customers that MTC
remains the barometer for good corporate governance and that the conduct of the employee in
question is rather unfortunate.”
Robert Maseka
mrobert@namibiadailynews.info