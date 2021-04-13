MTC RUBBISHES CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS.

Windhoek, April 13 – Mobile Telecommunications Company is aware of a WhatsApp

narrative circulating of allegations of corruption made by one of its ambassadors.

MTC’s Chief Human Capital & Corporate Affairs Officer Tim Ekandjo stated that “We are well aware

of the allegations made by the employee and our Board is fully appraised on the matter. The

concerned employee raised allegations of corruption with MTC’s management. The allegations

were internally investigated by our Audit Department and an extensive External investigation was

also done by our External Hotline company. Both investigations concluded that the allegations are

false and baseless. The employee however continued with his allegations despite having been

presented with the outcome of the two investigations. The employee is currently on suspension

facing various charges which we are not at liberty to discuss as we would like to respect our

internal disciplinary processes. We would like to assure the public and our customers that MTC

remains the barometer for good corporate governance and that the conduct of the employee in

question is rather unfortunate.”

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info