MTC Promises a better 2021 MTC Namibia Youth Games after 2020 edition experienced logistics problem.

Windhoek,April 12 – Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC), today announced that it will for this year edition of the MTC Namibia Youth Games play an active role in assisting the Namibia Sport Commission to deliver a world class event, the MTC Namibia Youth Games.

MTC’s Chief Human Capital & Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo noted that MTC was not pleased with the negative publicity generated by this year’s games and had a firm sit down with the Namibia Sports Commission to look at all the challenges that were experienced with the objective of ensuring that it never happens.

“We are mindful that we are dealing with very young athletes and these parents trust the organizers with their kids, it is therefore heartbreaking to hear from your kids that they have not eaten or not being treated well. We will ensure this will not happen again. Our philosophy is not to interfere in the affairs of our sponsorship beneficiaries, but if these events generate bad publicity we will insist on getting actively involved and we want to thank the leadership of the Namibia Sports Commission for allowing MTC to take charge of certain aspects of the event that pertains to accommodation and meals for all stakeholders participating in this event.”

Ekandjo added: “We would therefore like to sincerely apologize to all the athletes, officials and parents for the shortcomings at the 2020 MTC National Youth Games and we want to assure you that this will not happen again as we welcome you back to the 2021 MTC National Youth Games whose date will be announced by the Namibia Sports Commission in due course. We have already started with the preparations of the 2021 Games to ensure that we deliver on a world class event and can confirm that the 2021 Games will be held in Windhoek.”

Speaking on behalf of the Namibia Sports Commission Chief Administrator Freddy Mwiya expressed, “We equally acknowledge that indeed some challenges rendered it difficult for us to create a spectacular sporting event which made us short of meeting our expected standards and measure up to the reputation of the event.

“Together with the MTC we remain committed to growing the MTC Namibia Youth Games brand and wish to recommit to the nation that we have learnt from the challenges faced and will address them head-on. Importantly, we have indeed listened to the public outcry and together we will work hard to exceed our clientele expectations. Most importantly, we wish to assure you that we are 100% committed to ensuring that we put together a memorable event”.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info