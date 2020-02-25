MTC on a mission to achieve 100% Network coverage country wide with the 081Every1 project.

Windhoek Feb 25- MTC today at media briefing announced the completion of phase one of the 081Every1 network

project, and the commencement of phase two which kicked off at the beginning of February.

Providing an update on the project’s progress during phase one, MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs

says that a total of 132 sites were rolled-out in phase one, exceeding the initial target on 111 sites. “Of the 132 sites,

122 are on air and carrying traffic, 10 have civil works completed and awaits power energizing, and 3 sites running on

MTC generators. We are pleased with the progress that we have made thus far, and are confident that we will have all

the sites switched on by end of March 2020.

Phase two is planned to roll-out a total of 102 sites by the end September 2020. Of the 102 sites planned for this phase,

87 will be erected in rural settlements whilst 15 will be in urban areas.

Ekandjo however expressed dismay concerning damage to properties by some members of the public, which he

describes as major hindrance to service delivery.

“MTC has seen a high increase in vandalism of sites which remain a concern and thus increasing the cost of operations

and hampering service delivery. The increase in battery theft is a perpetual concern, as we have break-ins weekly at

our sites and batteries stolen. We therefore plea with the public to help guard this towers as they are providing services

and those vandalizing and stealing are depriving all access to services,” explained Ekandjo.

The 081Every1 network project is a national capital project driven to connect every citizen on the country’s national

network grid from 2G to 3G migration in rural areas, and 3G to 4G in towns.

The billion-dollar project was launched in August, 2017 with aim to expand MTC’s network footprint and infrastructure

and achieve close to 100% population network coverage through the roll-out of 524 sites which are constructed by

Namibian companies.

NDN Stafer