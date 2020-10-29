MTC Donates Classrooms to Sinzogoro Combined School.

Kavango West, Oct 29-While not a perfect narrative in the education fraternity, learners of Sinzogoro Combined School waved goodbye to mornings of being taught in tents when Namibia’ s most admired brand and digital enabler handed over four spank new classrooms today.

This is part of a MTC inspired initiative, the MTC Rural Schools Project, which answers to the call to dilapidated schools that lack decent structures or have none at all.

In partnership with the Ministry of Education, Arts & Culture, the objective is aimed at rural schools to either build new classrooms or renovate existing classrooms which are decrepit to ensure that the Namibian child learns in a conducive and safe environment.

A jovial Joseph Sikongo out of words of appreciation lauded MTC for the donation saying; “I’m a happy man today and the school shares the same sentiments,” said the school Principal.

The school lost four classrooms late last year to a blaze in what has been described as a tragedy to the course.

“All was lost and it was a sad moment for us and learning was almost impossible. Despite the challenges, we held hands together to seek solutions and this was when the line ministry provided us with tents. Blessings indeed, you [MTC] healed the wounds in our struggle of education.”

Launched in July this year, the project identified the Sinzogoro Combined School in Kavango West to be the first beneficiary of the project alongside Okondaune Primary School in the Kunene Region which is to be launched soon.

Well aware for the status quo and the dire assistance the education fraternity needs, MTC Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Tim Ekandjo said the telco stands united in the vision of ensuring that every Namibian child is taught under a decent classroom, and this project aims to support that vision.

“When we launched this project, we said we will go in rural areas to build classrooms. We will go in there to make sure that our children do not get taught in tents or under trees. We will not meet government halfway, but we will go all the way to make sure the future of our children is safe, said Ekandjo.

Addressing the learners Ekandjo called on the pupils to let go of their current circumstance and keep focused on their future.

“You must make a clear distinction between your current circumstance and your vision. The reason why you are in education is to craft a future for yourself. An investment in education is an investment in your future. So remain focused.”

Education deputy minister Faustina Caley highlighted the importance of corporate collaborations in meeting the vast needs of education.

“What gives us hope is the fact that our clarion call to Friends of Education to help us mitigate some of these challenges is receiving the attention it deserves, and today’s occasion, in which a corporate entity like MTC has constructed classrooms, bears testimony to that call. MTC Namibia has spent their resources here at Sinzorogo Combined School to construct this physical infrastructure. As a matter of fact, these physical infrastructures are needed in advancing quality education at this school in particular and at all our schools across the country,” said Caley.

The optimistic deputy minister amplified that this genuine contribution will go a long way in mitigating the challenges the school has faced after the burning down of the school’s classrooms.

NDN Reporter