MTC bolsters Miss Namibia 2021 ahead of Miss Universe participation.

Windhoek, Aug 24– As the country continues to celebrate proud Namibian moments, MTC this morning made a sterling donation on N$100 000 and an iPhone 12 Pro to Miss Namibia 2021 Chelsi Shikongo as she prepares to represent the country at Miss Universe in Israel later this year.

At the press announcement today, MTC’s Tim Ekandjo emphasized the importance of investing and supporting Namibian ambassadors such that they better represent the country without worry.

“Today we called Chelsi because we as a truly Namibian brand believe in your talent and that of any Namibian girl child. We say to you, go out there and represent the country without any worries. Just do your best and make history,” said Ekandjo.

“Over the past days, we have demonstrated what investing in our ambassadors can do with our athletes who represented us at the Olympics. And for every Namibian representing the country, it is truly phenomenal when our people go out there knowing that they have the support of the country,” he added.

Ekandjo stressed that international participations are costly, and the weight cannot be rested alone on the shoulders of the organizers. “I call on like-minded corporates to come on board when our ambassadors most need the support, and the time is now. Let’s invest in our people now and not wait for only when they do good.”

The 23-years old international model and social activist from Walvis Bay who rose to stardom when she scooped the Miss Namibia crown this year could not withhold her excitement, saying MTC and other corporates have indeed made her journey smooth.

“I would like to thank the MTC team for allowing me to take part in this ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity. It has been a very delightful journey so thank you to every Namibian who has supported me, believed in me and continues to wish me well on this journey,” said Shikongo.

With the prestigious local crown being an annual slate young Namibian talents look forward to competing for, Ekandjo highlighted the need to make the Miss Namibia crown life transforming, saying; “We want to see our Miss Namibia have their own car, and not just that which they drive for a year. We also want to see our Miss Namibia have their own home so that years later they are still able to look at a page in their life that transformed them. We as MTC are prepared to partner with like-minded corporates to making this vision possible.”

The donation with also include monthly airtime to the value of N$2000 during her reign.

Fransina Akuunda

fransina@namibiadailynews.info