Momentum Invests N$150,000 in Strategic Partnership with Namibia’s Premier Accounting Body

Partnership with ICAN will support professional development, student initiatives and industry engagements over the next 12 months

WINDHOEK, NAMIBIA – Aug.14 – Momentum has announced a N$150,000 commitment to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Namibia (ICAN), aiming to empower the next generation of chartered accountants.

Jason Hailonga, Managing Director of Momentum Investments, a member of ICAN himself and a product of ICAN’s long standing high school and university outreach programs, stated, “ICAN, as Namibia’s premier accounting body, has over the years transformed into a body that is reflective of the demographics of Namibia and trained and delivered to the local as well as the global markets, competent professionals that add immense value to the respective sectors (and economies) in which they find themselves.

As Namibia enters its next phase of economic growth, the demand for competent (Namibian) accounting, finance and business professionals (which the CA qualification delivers) is ever greater. This partnership demonstrates our dedication to developing the country’s future leaders.”

Over the next 12 months, the partnership will support ICAN’s professional and development programmes, such as training sessions, student-support initiatives, leadership forums, and industry engagement events. These programmes are designed to equip both aspiring and practising Chartered Accountants with the necessary skills and exposure to make a meaningful impact in Namibia’s public and private sectors.

“Supporting professional development is an investment in Namibia’s future,” said Denille Roostee, Marketing Executive at Momentum Metropolitan. “We are proud to play a role in ICAN’s efforts to nurture the next generation of finance professionals.”

Samantha Schwartz, Acting CEO of ICAN, welcomed the partnership.

“We sincerely appreciate Momentum Investments’ support for our professional and development initiatives,” Schwartz said. “This partnership will enable us to broaden our reach, enhance programme quality, and create more opportunities for aspiring and practising Chartered Accountants throughout Namibia. Collaboration with organisations like Momentum is vital to building the professional capacity our country needs.”

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