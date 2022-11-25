Trending Now
Entertainment

MTN Bushfire artist applications open

November 25, 2022

Now accepting artist applications for MTN Bushfire 2023!

The 16th MTN Bushfire International Festival of the Arts will take place at House On Fire in Eswatini from May 26–28, 2023.

The festival encourages top-tier live performers to submit their applications via our online application process if they support the festival’s aim to celebrate artistic expression while fostering social responsibility and inclusivity.

Rooted in Africa and presented to the world, MTN Bushfire’s line-up has always embraced the eccentric and unearthed the eclectic, showcasing a healthy mixture of pan-African and international artists from a variety of genres who use their art as a potent form of creative expression, in addition, to simply entertaining.

MTN Bushfire seeks a range of musical genres and styles. Every year, an eclectic blend of world music, African music, traditional sounds, and cultural music styles from around the world are featured. These styles include electro, afro-pop, jazz, folk, rock, gqom, house, and a variety of other genres.

Additionally, the festival seeks performers for its many stages and platforms, which present a variety of entertainment, including dance performances, art exhibitions and installations, drama, poetry, storytelling, puppetry, cinema, and more.

Applications for artists expire on January 15, 2023. On the Artists page of the MTN Bushfire website as well as on our MTN Bushfire social media channels, application links can be found.

Named “Top African festival” by the BBC, hailed by CNN as one of the “7 African music festivals you really have to see” and winner of the Most Responsible Event Award at the African Responsible Tourism Awards in 2017, MTN Bushfire is more than a music festival.
With its #BRINGYOURFIRE clarion call to ignite action for positive social and environmental change, MTN Bushfire is deeply involved in a range of social and arts development initiatives.

MTN Bushfire sees over 30,000 admissions during the festival weekend, with attendees from over 55 different countries making the journey to the beautiful Malkerns Valley of Eswatini for an energizing and uplifting weekend that celebrates the music and arts of Africa and beyond.

Visit the MTN Bushfire website, www.bush-fire.com. For all the hottest updates on the festival, follow @mtnbushfire on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to the MTN Bushfire channel on the Ayoba app (downloadable from www.Ayoba.me).

