Feature: Art transforms Namibian informal settlements, inspires hope

WINDHOEK, Dec. 5 — Portifar Clemes, 16, wields a paintbrush, delicately crafting a sunflower onto the corrugated iron structure at Okahandja Park, one of the oldest and most populated informal settlements on the periphery of Namibia’s capital, Windhoek.

Despite being new to using a paintbrush, Clemes aspires to transform the desolate shanty town into a picturesque haven with his artwork.

“It feels good to see a different scenery of the place I call home,” he said.

Clemes is one of the community members in Okahandja Park, harnessing the power of art to breathe new life amid many hardships that plague the area.

Over 40 percent of Namibia’s population resides in informal settlements, particularly in urban areas, according to official statistics.

Renowned artist Ndako Nghipandulwa initiated the art project after observing discouraging inscriptions on a shack two years ago during a photography assignment in the area. With a grant from the National Art Council of Namibia, Nghipandulwa aims to ignite a spark of optimism within the community by painting each structure.

The project employs a community approach that includes training and empowering residents to take ownership. Each household gives consent, and dwellers participate in painting their homes.

Since its roll-out in November this year, they have jointly painted 20 homes. The painting includes shapes, patterns, and engravings of plants and wild animals to raise environmental protection awareness.

“It is like breathing life into a forgotten space,” he said Monday.

The impact of the art project extends beyond the scenery, said Thinyemba Hidipo, a resident of the area for nine years.

“What were once symbols of destitution now stand as reminders of the potential for change and progress. It highlights the urgent need for improved living conditions and social support,” he said.

According to Hidipo, being a community supervisor in the project also allowed him to showcase leadership abilities, fulfilling a long-held aspiration.

For Chrisantia Thitopogho, another community member, the art project provided a platform to express hopes and aspirations.

“This has given voice to the voiceless, offering us a glimmer of hope amidst the daily harsh realities. Perhaps art will help me escape unemployment,” she said.

Namibia currently grapples with a significant unemployment rate of 34 percent, with a rate of 48 percent among the youth population, according to official labor statistics.

Meanwhile, for youngsters like Clemes, getting involved in art means avoiding exposure to the bustling streets and the potential negative influences they bring.

“So, I also invite my friends to learn and enjoy art. Art also inspired me to study better at school,” he said.

In the meantime, the artist aspires to secure additional funding to further their mission. “With each brush stroke, we hope to cover more homes, even 10,000 of them, regardless of how long it takes us,” Nghipandulwa said. (Xinhua)