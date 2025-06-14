Minister Ashipala-Musavyi’s Call for Sustainable Agricultural Innovation

By John K WaDisho

Windhoek June 14, 2025–Minister of International Relations and Trade, Honourable Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, participated in the Investing in Africa and China Agriculture Production and Trade Cooperation Conference in Changsha, China, on June 13, 2025.

In her speech, she highlighted Namibia’s dedication to enhancing its agricultural sector for economic growth and food security, emphasizing sustainable practices.

The Minister identified key investment areas within Namibia’s agriculture, such as agricultural input production, water and irrigation infrastructure, modern farming techniques, aquaculture, and renewable energy projects supporting agro-industrial activities.

She assured investors of Namibia’s favorable investment climate, characterized by stable legal frameworks and attractive incentives.

Minister Ashipala-Musavyi urged for collaborative efforts to foster knowledge transfer and innovation, aiming to strengthen agricultural systems benefiting both Namibia and China.

The conference served as a platform for various stakeholders to promote sustainable agricultural investment and enhance economic ties between China and Africa. Namibia Daily News

