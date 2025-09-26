Namibia unveils strategy to achieve food sovereignty, cut agricultural imports

WINDHOEK, Sept. 26 — Namibia has unveiled a comprehensive national strategy to transform its crop sector, enhance food sovereignty, and reduce dependence on agricultural imports.

The strategy was formalized on Friday in the Namibian capital of Windhoek, where Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Land Reform Inge Zaamwani introduced the Namibian Agronomic Board’s annual report, Five-Year Integrated Business Plan, Five-Year Crop Value Chain Development Strategy, and Potato Development Scheme.

“Together, these milestones are not simply documents; they are a renewed commitment to transform the crop subsector and accelerate food self-sufficiency,” she said.

According to Zaamwani, the new strategic direction is encapsulated in the Five-Year Integrated Strategic Business Plan and the Five-Year Crop Value Chain Development Strategy.

She noted that the strategy directly responds to the country’s national goals under the Sixth National Development Plan, where agriculture has been declared a number one priority.

“The Crop Value Chain Development Strategy is designed to take a holistic value chain approach, addressing all segments of the crop subsector from inputs (seeds, fertilizers, equipment), production, processing, storage, and marketing,” she explained.

The minister added that the most immediate high-impact initiative is the Potato Development Scheme, which is expected to boost local production, create jobs across the potato value chain, and reduce reliance on imports.

It will also promote agro-processing such as chips, crisps, and starch production, while serving as a model for similar schemes in other priority crops.

Zaamwani said that by unveiling these plans, the country is charting a course toward a future where the crop sector is sustainable, resilient, and globally competitive.

About 70 percent of Namibia’s population depends on agricultural activities for livelihood, mostly in the subsistence sector. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 107