(Special for CAFS) Namibia maintains ban on live clove-hoofed animals, poultry imports from South Africa

WINDHOEK, July 10– Namibia has maintained the suspension of importation and in-transit movement of live clove-hoofed animals and their raw products as well as of live poultry and raw products of South African origin.

In an update from Namibia’s Ministry of Agriculture, Chief Veterinary Albertina Shilongo said on Friday that as of June, South Africa reported the continued spread of foot and mouth disease and highly pathogenic avian influenza.

However, Namibia will continue to allow the importation or in-transit movement of raw products derived from cloven-hoofed animals and poultry that are transiting through South Africa but originate from other countries or zones that do not have these two diseases, she said. (Xinhua)