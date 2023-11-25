Trending Now
Home NationalEducation MICT Recognizes Top Talent at the 7th National ICT Summit Hackathon
MICT Recognizes Top Talent at the 7th National ICT Summit Hackathon
Education

MICT Recognizes Top Talent at the 7th National ICT Summit Hackathon

November 25, 2023

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 25 — In a commendable showcase of technological prowess and innovation, the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) honoured outstanding participants at the 7th National ICT Summit Hackathon on Friday, November 24, 2023, in Windhoek.

The top three winners, Erastus Nathingo, Dan Kibwika, and Ndapanda Wanailonga, were recognized for their exceptional contributions to the field of information and communication technology. Each recipient was presented with certificates and backpacks in acknowledgement of their achievements. Moreover, the winners are now poised to embark on a three-month incubation program, an opportunity that will culminate in the submission of their final projects in April 2024.

Linda Aipinge-Nakale, MICT’s Director of ICT Development, took centre stage to present the prestigious awards to deserving winners. In her address, Aipinge-Nakale commended the participants for their dedication and creativity, urging them to uphold ethical standards in their endeavours.

“I urge you to adhere to ethical standards in your endeavours. Strive to enhance digital transformation and information accessibility while championing data protection and cybersecurity,” emphasized Aipinge-Nakale.

The Hackathon not only serves as a platform for individuals to showcase their technical skills but also as an incubator for innovative ideas that contribute to the ever-evolving landscape of information and communication technology. The three-month incubation program is designed to further nurture the winners’ projects, providing them with the support and resources needed to bring their ideas to fruition.

The acknowledgement of Erastus Nathingo, Dan Kibwika, and Ndapanda Wanailonga underscores Namibia’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence in the field of ICT. As these talented individuals undergo incubation, they are poised to make significant contributions to the digital transformation landscape, enhancing accessibility to information and championing crucial aspects such as data protection and cybersecurity.

The celebration of these winners not only recognizes individual achievement but also highlights the broader importance of investing in and promoting innovation within the technological sector. As Namibia continues to embrace advancements in ICT, events like the National ICT Summit Hackathon play a pivotal role in shaping a tech-savvy and forward-thinking nation.

Post Views: 123
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Understanding investments as a young professional

March 8, 2023

Supporting inclusive education and job opportunities

June 9, 2022

SANLAM MEN’S CONFERENCE 2022

September 20, 2022

Old Mutual Namibia empowers 20 Graduates

May 12, 2022

Renovation of Okakarara SSS hall starts

April 26, 2018

Part 2: Choosing between a Life Annuity or...

September 7, 2022

Steenkamp warns against using school grounds for political...

June 18, 2019

Nghaamwa ploughs back into education

November 10, 2022

50 Youth START TRAINING FOR MTC 4 LIFE

February 9, 2023

Student exchange important tool to foster understanding among...

March 21, 2019
Make your brand stand out!



100% secure your website.