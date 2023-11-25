MICT Recognizes Top Talent at the 7th National ICT Summit Hackathon

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 25 — In a commendable showcase of technological prowess and innovation, the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) honoured outstanding participants at the 7th National ICT Summit Hackathon on Friday, November 24, 2023, in Windhoek.

The top three winners, Erastus Nathingo, Dan Kibwika, and Ndapanda Wanailonga, were recognized for their exceptional contributions to the field of information and communication technology. Each recipient was presented with certificates and backpacks in acknowledgement of their achievements. Moreover, the winners are now poised to embark on a three-month incubation program, an opportunity that will culminate in the submission of their final projects in April 2024.

Linda Aipinge-Nakale, MICT’s Director of ICT Development, took centre stage to present the prestigious awards to deserving winners. In her address, Aipinge-Nakale commended the participants for their dedication and creativity, urging them to uphold ethical standards in their endeavours.

“I urge you to adhere to ethical standards in your endeavours. Strive to enhance digital transformation and information accessibility while championing data protection and cybersecurity,” emphasized Aipinge-Nakale.

The Hackathon not only serves as a platform for individuals to showcase their technical skills but also as an incubator for innovative ideas that contribute to the ever-evolving landscape of information and communication technology. The three-month incubation program is designed to further nurture the winners’ projects, providing them with the support and resources needed to bring their ideas to fruition.

The acknowledgement of Erastus Nathingo, Dan Kibwika, and Ndapanda Wanailonga underscores Namibia’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence in the field of ICT. As these talented individuals undergo incubation, they are poised to make significant contributions to the digital transformation landscape, enhancing accessibility to information and championing crucial aspects such as data protection and cybersecurity.

The celebration of these winners not only recognizes individual achievement but also highlights the broader importance of investing in and promoting innovation within the technological sector. As Namibia continues to embrace advancements in ICT, events like the National ICT Summit Hackathon play a pivotal role in shaping a tech-savvy and forward-thinking nation.