Namibia hosts Athlete365 Career+ workshop to support athletes in their career transition

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 25 — The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) recently played host to a transformative Athlete365 Career+ workshop centred on career transition for athletes and coaches. Spanning two days, the program unfolded at the scenic Arebbusch Lodge in Windhoek, drawing a participation of 30 individuals.

The workshop featured a diverse array of topics, including self-discovery, crafting effective CVs, and the art of networking. Facilitating the workshop was none other than Olympian Kady Kanouté Tounkara of Mali, who generously imparted her invaluable insights and personal experiences to the eager participants.

The Athletes’ Commission of Namibia expressed their hopes and aspirations for the attendees via their social media platform, stating, “We trust that all you athletes have been able to acquire fresh knowledge that will prove instrumental in your forthcoming career transitions.”

The Athlete365 Career+ program is an integral part of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Athletes’ Commission initiative, which is dedicated to aiding athletes in preparing for life beyond the sporting arena. Remarkably, the IOC has reported that over 56,000 athletes across the globe have reaped the benefits of this program since its inception in 2005.

This workshop in Namibia is an admirable initiative, with the potential to equip athletes and coaches with the requisite skills and knowledge to smoothly transition into new career paths after their sporting journeys conclude. The world of professional sports is notably demanding, and it is incumbent upon athletes to devise a robust plan for their post-sporting careers. The Athlete365 Career+ program can serve as an invaluable resource, offering the necessary support and tools for a successful transition.

The merits of participating in an Athlete365 Career+ workshop are manifold:

1. **Transferring Skills:** Learn to identify and effectively transfer your skills honed in sports to the professional workplace.

2. **Crafting Career Plans:** Develop a personalized career plan and set clear career objectives.

3. **Networking Opportunities:** Network with fellow athletes and professionals who are also embarking on new career journeys.

4. **Career Documentation:** Gain guidance on crafting compelling CVs and cover letters, and receive valuable tips on acing job interviews.

5. **Online Resources:** Access a comprehensive array of online resources and tools to further bolster your career transition.

If you happen to be an athlete or coach contemplating the transition to a new career, we wholeheartedly encourage you to consider enrolling in an Athlete365 Career+ workshop. This program has consistently proven its ability to provide the essential support and resources required for a successful transition, empowering athletes to make a seamless leap into their post-sporting endeavors.