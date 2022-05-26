Nujoma honours struggle veteran Wilbard Nelundu Emvula with a shrine at Ehafo village

By Josua Kanuku

OSHAKATI, 26 May 2022 – Liberation struggle veteran Wilbard Nelundu Shimooshili Emvula had a memorial shrine unveiled in his honour at Ehafo lya Nelundu village in the Uukwiyu Uushona constituency in Oshana on Wednesday.

Emvula, who died in 1985 at the age of 93, was described as a farmer, a good advisor, a good listener and one that was full of wisdom.

At the ceremony, Founding President Sam Nujoma said Emvula was very instrumental in the liberation struggle of Namibia, took part in resisting the enemy forces and helped many Plan combatants with the necessary support including medication and areas to set up their bases.

“Many Plan combatants including the late Patrick Israel Iugambo and Eliaser Tuhadeleni came to the late Emvula at Ehafo village and he provided them with the area where they set up their base, not far from his homestead,’’ he said.

Nujoma described Emvula’s life as one of selfless service to the country and he would be remembered for his unwavering bravery as a freedom fighter, and his good deeds will be emulated by future generations.

Speaking on the same occasion, Swapo regional coordinator for Oshana, Samuel Nelongo, appealed to the people of Ehafo to develop the shrine into a community tourism project in order to sustain the history of the area.

“The shrine must be used as a teaching tool and we appeal to all teachers of history and learners in the country to visit the site of this shrine,” he urged.

The event took place on Africa Day also marking its significance to the African continent and our dedication to the ideals of Pan-Africanism. – Namibia Daily News

