Marathon Sugar partners with Christie Mboma for the new season

By Joe-Chintha Garises

WINDHOEK, June 30 – Namibian sprinter Christine Mboma has been made the ambassador of Marathon Sugar.

In a press release by Bokomo Namibia in Windhoek on 27 June 2022, senior brand manager, Genevievé Fisch announced the partnership with Mboma as she gears up on the road to Paris 2024.

She said Marathon Sugar has been the main sponsor of the Quinton-Steele Botes (QSB) Marathon Athletics Coaching and Training Camps for over 22 years. It has also been involved in the Namibian athletics sphere including the Old Mutual Victory Races and the Tangeni Nakale Athletic Academy, among others, and has reached out to athletes across Namibia, uplifting and developing the youth in areas such as Okuryangava and Otjomuise.

“Christine being a product of the QSB Marathon Athletics Coaching and Training Camps, has benefitted greatly from attending these camps and now in 2022 Christine is the brand ambassador for the leading sugar brand in Namibia, Marathon Sugar,” she said.

Marathon also sponsored Mboma for her first international track event at the CAA Southern Region Championships in Mauritius where she obtained a podium finish in the 800m

“Watch out for Marathon and Christine’s evolving partnership while Christine victoriously crosses international finish lines. Marathon wishes Christine and all our Namibian athletes the absolute best in the upcoming track season! We are looking forward to Gold in 2024,” she exclaimed. – Namibia Daily News