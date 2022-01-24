Man to Appear in Court After Impregnating 14 Year old

OKONGO, JAN 24 – A Namibian male suspect that allegedly raped a then 13 year old teenager is set to appear in court today facing rape charge. A police reports states that since March 2021 at Okongo Village, a 25 years old Namibian male suspect had sexual relationship with a 14 years old Namibian female victim, who was 13 years old at the time, and who cannot give consent to sexual act.

“As a result, the victim fell pregnant and is currently having a 2 months old baby with the suspect. He is arrested and will make his first appearance on 24.01.2022.”

Elsewhere, in Narraville police are investigating a case of rape that occurred between December 2020 and March 2021, in Namib Street, Narraville. It is alleged that a male suspect invited a 24 years old Namibian female victim who is mentally incapacitated to his place on numerous occasions, and continuously had sexual intercourse with her until she fell pregnant in the process.

There is no relationship between the suspect and the victim, with the latter giving birth in December 2021. The suspect is known but not yet arrested as police investigations continue.

On Saturday at Naukale flats in Ondangwa, a case of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft was opened, alongside a case of rape. It is alleged that at about 01h20, suspects forcefully opened the house main door, gained entry in the house and both suspects had sexual intercourse with a 26 years old Namibian female victim without her consent. The victim was alone in the house when she was threatened with the knife and raped.

The suspects stole a flat screen which was in the seating room valued at N$3 200.00. However, the TV set was recovered. A 28 years old Namibian male suspect was arrested and charged and will appear before Ondangwa magistrate court on today, while the second suspect is still at large. Police investigation continues. – musa@namibiadailynews.info