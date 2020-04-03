Hong Kong shuts bars as COVID-19 cases increase to 845

HONG KONG, April 3 -- Hong Kong started to implement a new measure Friday to temporarily close bars and other liquor-selling premises, as the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 845. The new measure, taking effect for 14 days starting from 6 p.m. local time on Friday, is applicable to bars, pubs and other premises exclusively or mainly used to sell liquors for on-site consumption. Before the temporary closure of bars, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government has implemented a series of social distancing measures such as prohibition of group gatherings with more than four persons, limits on restaurant services and closure of karaoke lounges, mahjong parlors and night clubs. At a daily press briefing on Friday afternoon, HKSAR government's Under Secretary for Food and Health Chui Tak-yi reiterated that the measures aim to reduce social contact and remind members of the public to reduce going out and having gatherings. The HKSAR government's Center of Health Protection (CHP) reported at the briefing 43 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours. The new cases involve 20 females and 23 males aged between 16 and 60 years old, Head of the CHP's Communicable Disease Branch Chuang Shuk-kwan said at the briefing. Out of the 43 patients, 34 had travel history during the incubation period or are related to previously confirmed imported cases, including a domestic helper recently arriving from Manila, the Philippines, and a student who was on an overseas exchange. Among the remaining nine patients, four are close contacts of previously diagnosed patients in clustered outbreaks in bars, two have been to bars, while source of the disease of the other three is not clear yet, Chuang said. According to Lau Ka-hin, chief manager of Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 19 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were discharged from hospital upon recovery in the past 24 hours, and so far 172 confirmed cases and one probable case have been cured and discharged from hospital. As of Friday noon, 626 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are being treated in isolation at 14 hospitals across Hong Kong, including eight in critical condition and nine in serious condition, Lau said. Xinhua