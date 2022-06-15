Trending Now
Home National Man falls to his death from hotel in Windhoek’s Independence Avenue
Man falls to his death from hotel in Windhoek’s Independence Avenue
National

Man falls to his death from hotel in Windhoek’s Independence Avenue

June 15, 2022

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, 15 June 2022 – Police have identified the 29-year-old man who fell to his death from the Avani Hotel rooftop in Independence Avenue on Wednesday as Andonius Shalimba Shitalanghaho.

According to one report, he was seen on CCTV entering the hotel at lunchtime, taking the lift to the 15th floor, climbing over a glass barrier, and jumping. He died instantly.

Police said earlier that suicide hadn’t been confirmed and that they were conducting their investigations. – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 51
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia Breweries’ overall volumes up 9.2 pct in...

April 2, 2022

Feature: Sailing out of historical mystery with Chinese...

March 23, 2021

English Premier League leading scorers.

April 26, 2021

Zimbabwean president mourns victims of rally blast

June 26, 2018

South African Actor and producer Shona Ferguson has...

July 30, 2021

Okakarara State Hospital battling with overflowing sewer

May 8, 2018

Stronger coordination needed as COVID-19 pandemic tops 20...

August 13, 2020

Iraqi forces reopen anti-gov’t protest areas in downtown...

February 12, 2020

Disabled people in China encouraged to become online...

May 27, 2018

MTC denies exploiting customers

August 23, 2017