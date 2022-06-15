Man falls to his death from hotel in Windhoek’s Independence Avenue

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, 15 June 2022 – Police have identified the 29-year-old man who fell to his death from the Avani Hotel rooftop in Independence Avenue on Wednesday as Andonius Shalimba Shitalanghaho.

According to one report, he was seen on CCTV entering the hotel at lunchtime, taking the lift to the 15th floor, climbing over a glass barrier, and jumping. He died instantly.

Police said earlier that suicide hadn’t been confirmed and that they were conducting their investigations. – Namibia Daily News