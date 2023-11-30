Bank Windhoek’s Commitment Shines Through in Katuka Mentorship Programme Success

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 30 — Participants Naemi Ekandjo and Josephina Kanyeumbo of the Katuka Mentorship Programme emphasized how the initiative served as a catalyst for their personal growth, career advancement, and self-esteem.

Registered nurse Naemi Ekandjo shared her transformation, noting that the program boosted her confidence and allowed her to confront and overcome fears. “I can now express myself more and confront my fears,” she remarked.

Josephina Kanyeumbo, a Senior Economist at the Ministry of Finance, highlighted the structured focus the program instilled in her towards achieving goals. She acknowledged the valuable exposure to reputable economists and industry practices, mentioning her representation of Namibia on the Financial Inclusion Sub-committee in the Southern African Development Committee (SADC). Kanyeumbo attributed this achievement to the program’s exposure, enabling her to step out of her comfort zone.







Bank Windhoek’s Head of Strategic Communication, Hayley Allen, expressed the bank’s pride in sponsoring and partnering with the Katuka Mentorship Programme since 2020. She emphasized how the program positively impacts and enriches lives, providing access to information, expertise, and the experiences of successful women in business.

In line with the objectives of increasing participation, exposure, and influence, 21 mentors and 24 mentees received certificates on November 23, 2023, in Windhoek. Allen commended the Katuka Mentorship Programme for empowering women and equipping them to take charge of their destinies.

Participants Ekandjo and Kanyeumbo encouraged other women to join the program, praising Bank Windhoek for its support. They highlighted the empowerment and knowledge-sharing aspects, emphasizing the creation of lasting relationships.

Desèré Lundon-Muller, Organizer of Namibian Businesswomen Projects, expressed gratitude to Bank Windhoek for its profound commitment to the development of women in Namibia.

Launched in 2001, the Katuka Mentorship Programme aims to empower entrepreneurs and professional women by pairing mentees with mentors who share similar professional and personal interests. The program’s core objective is to provide a platform for personal growth and leadership development, enhancing individual and institutional success. To date, 485 entrepreneurs and businesswomen have completed the program.