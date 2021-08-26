Man arrested for raping 14-year old daughter.

Trending Now
Windhoek, 26August

A Defense Force member from Swakopmund has been arrested for allegedly raping his 14-year old daughter.

The 35-year old suspect has allegedly been raping his daughter for the past 8 years since 2013. According to the Erongo Police spokersperson Ileni Shapumba, the accused, allegedly had threatened to kill both  the victim and her mother should she ever told anyone about it.

The man allegedly started exposing his daughter to pornographic material on a regular basis since 2013 after which he would rape her.

The victim is currently staying with her mother, while her father appeared in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. He was remanded in custody and the matter was postponed until 5 October for further investigation.

