Home Entertainment MTC Held The Hope Concert.
EntertainmentNational

written by Anna Hepeni September 5, 2021

Windhoek, 5 September

MTC held the long-awaited and much anticipated 081Every1 Hope concert which was scheduled for 2 July but had to be rescheduled for 4 September due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The postponement was necessitated by various Covid-related and logistical factors.

The concert was meant to give the country hope in these difficult times.

“Covid-19 has affected and continues to affect us in different ways. Some have lost relatives, friends, jobs or have experienced salary cuts, and the numbers are on the rise. With this concept, we are saying we must never lose hope. As a nation, the challenges we are faced with too shall come to pass. But for now, let us keep safe and fight this enemy,” MTC Chief of Human Capital and Corporate Affairs, Tim Ekandjo said.

17 performers including Namibian and South African gospel singers partook in the Hope concert. Gospel ambassadors like Vuuyo, Pride, Franklin and Dee’A, Rodney Seibeb, Maranatha, Joharetha, Elizabeth, Manda Gabriel, Effy-Otjimbundu, Ayanda Ntanzi, Benjamin Dube, Buci Radebe and the Nam Gospel United took the stage to entertain the audience with soul-touching praise and worship.

Clive and the Now Generation choir, the Collective Gospel choir, Vox Vitae and the Vocal Reflection choir also graced the stage.

