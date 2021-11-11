Confucius institute in Namibia helps young people diversify vocation options

WINDHOEK, Nov. 11 — The Confucius Institute at the University of Namibia’s participation at a recent career fair exposed young Namibians to the Chinese language and career opportunities.

26-year-old Hamunyela, a student in the capital city of Windhoek, not only learned more about what the Confucius Institute offers but also other diverse opportunities.

“I gained more insight about the Confucius Institute’s services as well as subsequent benefits of studying the Chinese language such as scholarships for further studies in China. It was informative and exciting,” he said on Tuesday.

Like Hamunyela, many visitors wanted to know more about the application processes, requirements to study in China, and whether the Chinese language was a prerequisite.

Meanwhile, many learners studying Chinese in middle school expressed their desire to study Chinese at university.

Liu Dianbo, the director of the Confucius Institute, said that the institute gave information to visitors, including how to select Chinese courses once they enter university, curriculum provision, and explained to students on ways of applying for the Chinese government scholarship programs.







“Participating in the career fair can let more high school students learn more about the institute and enable them with more choices when deciding what kind of languages they want to study at university,” he said.

Ji Qingfen, a lecturer with the institute, assisted the students and visitors at the career fair. Ji sees her participation in the career fair as an integral part of promoting the work of the institute and nurturing relations between the Chinese people and the Namibian people.

“It is our responsibility to participate in the affair because we are part of University of Namibia staff and it is also a good opportunity for us to introduce our institute, to let the students know what courses we can provide. For me, the communication with the students and the feeling of offering help are the parts I liked most,” she said.

In the interim, the career fair has since inspired Hamunyela to work hard and to study the Chinese language.

“Now that I know what opportunities are available, I hope to maximize on them, especially mastering the Chinese language to diversify my skills and chances of employment in the future,” Hamunyela said.

The career fair is held by the University of Namibia annually. (Xinhua)