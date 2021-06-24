Germany work out 2-2 draw with resilient Hungary to secure last 16 in Euro 2020.

MUNICH, June 24– Leon Goretzka’s late equalizer secured Germany the second spot in Group F and a berth in the round of last 16 after sharing the spoil with Hungary at the Football Arena in Munich on Wednesday.

Hungary stunned the hosts early in the game after Adam Szalai headed past Manuel Neuer to break the deadlock in the 11th minute.

Germany needed 66 minutes to respond as Kai Havertz headed home from close range into the open goal.

Hungary replied immediately and restored their narrow lead through Andras Schafer, who nodded home Szalai’s solo run.

The Germans needed a draw to progress and started an onslaught on Hungary’s goal. Their efforts got rewarded in the closing stages as substitute Leon Goretzka’s hammered home a rebound to eliminate Hungary from the tournament.

With the result, France remain atop the standings in Group F (5 points), followed by Germany (4 points) and Hungary (2 points).

Xinhua