PRIVATE SECTOR PARTNERS RE-CONFIRM SUPPORT TO SHACKDWELLERS FEDRATION OF NAMIBIA.

Windhoek, Nov 20 — In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a reconfirmation of sponsorship to the value of N$ 3 million was confirmed virtually by three private sector partners towards Shack Dwellers Federation Namibia (SDFN) in support of community driven housing.

Madame Monica Geingos, FLON and Patron of the Shackdwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN), virtually accepted the recommitment of support on behalf of the SDFN by private sector partners, Ohorongo Cement, RMB through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust and The Pupkewitz Foundation.

Empathy for fellow Namibians and further supporting Government initiatives were the driving factors which motivated Ohorongo Cement, RMB through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust and The Pupkewitz Foundation to join hands in the fight against poverty eradication, by supporting the Shack Dwellers Federation Namibia (SDFN) / Namibia Housing Action Group (NHAG). The three partners joined hands towards the end of 2015, in support of this community driven housing initiative.

The partners, who share the same values and are very active in the CSI field within Namibia, initially pledged N$3 million in total per annum to enable SDFN with the construction of houses, but has since re-confirmed their support for 3 consecutive years to a total value of N$9 million over the 3 years.

The SDFN’s strategy of providing low income community driven housing is an extremely effective poverty eradication strategy.

They have proven that, while solutions are not simple, they are meaningful when they involve and empower the communities they seek to serve.

The SDFN is a powerful agent of change and has empowered thousands of Namibian households with land and affordable housing.

As a demonstration of trust in the work of the Federation, despite the economic hardship experienced by all and the strain carried under the current pandemic, the partners reconfirmed their support for another year to SDFN.

The total value of the combined sponsorship from the partners to date, amounts to N$ 14 million over the 5 year period.

Through supporting this initiative, the following are achieved:

Job creation

Long- term and sustainable initiative

Providing much needed Housing

Providing Training & Transfer of Knowledge

Providing Financial support & assistance

Providing the Framework/ Processes

To successfully address the escalating housing demand, we need to encourage efforts such as those displayed by the SDFN, along with partnerships, involving both government and the private sector.

On behalf of the partners, we want to congratulate Heinrich Amushila and his team from SDFN on a job well done and would like to encourage you to expand the programme and to share the benefits with people still living in informal settlements, backyard shacks and overcrowded houses”.

Your solution to housing is unique and worth supporting,” said Hans-Wilhelm Schütte, M.D. of Ohorongo on behalf of the partners.

“We hope that we leave others inspired to come on board to affect a bigger change, faster, because everybody deserves a place to call home,” said Schütte.

“Housing is a basic human right! There can be no fairness or justice in a society in which some live in homelessness, or in the shadow of that risk, while others cannot even imagine it,” said FLON, Madame Monica Geingos, Patron of the SDFN.

“Today’s hand-over is an excellent example of how we can establish partnerships in order to leverage and optimize our resources, strengths, networks and knowledge.

To this extent, I would like to commend Ohorongo Cement, RMB and Pupkewitz Foundation for serving and trying to make a difference, for offering a helping hand to change the lives of many Namibians for the better. What cements these partnerships, is trust,” said FLON.

“What I like and value about the Shackdwellers Federation is that they insist on being treated as partners, and not as charity cases. I have already observed how the Pupkewitz Foundation, RMB and Ohorongo Cement have embraced this spirit and embarked on a journey of real partnership”, she commented.

To date, the number of houses constructed with the support of this partnership is in excess of 284 houses in Otavi, Tsandi, Omaruru, Henties Bay, Mariental, Tsumkwe, Okongo, Kalkveld, Outjo, Tsumeb, Keetmanshoop, Katima Mulilo, Otjinene, Grootfontein and Okahao.

“These aren’t just numbers, they are lives that have been changed, so the impact has been huge,” said Madame Geingos.

“If we can unite in this fight against poverty, we can offer hope to many, and at the same time share in the President’s call for an inclusive Namibia, where no Namibian is left out”.

“FROM SHACK TO SHELTER, TOGETHER WE ACHIEVE MORE”.

