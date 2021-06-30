Security Council sets Nov. 5 as election date to fill International Court of Justice vacancy

UNITED NATIONS, June 30 — The Security Council decided on Tuesday that a vacancy on the International Court of Justice would be filled by election in November.

Adopting Resolution 2583 without a vote, the council noted with regret the death of Judge James Richard Crawford on May 31, 2021, and decided that the election to fill the remainder of his term would take place on Nov. 5, 2021 at a meeting of the Security Council and a meeting of the General Assembly at its 76th session. (Xinhua)