Judicial Service Commission Conducts Ombudsmen Interviews

WINDHOEK, Aug. 27 — The Judicial Service Commission (JSC), is conducting public interviews of the shortlisted candidates for the Ombudsman position.

The three candidates shortlisted on 4 June 2021 are being interviewed at a public sitting of the JSC.

The candidates are Tousy Namiseb, Ruth Herunga and Basilius Dyakugha.

The post was advertised and only four candidates applied with the mentioned three being selected for the interview stage.

Tousy Namiseb is the current Secretary for the National Council and previously served as Deputy Executive Director in the Office of the Judiciary.

Ruth Hengura is a former magistrate and Chairperson of the Namibian Women’s Lawyers Association.

Basilius Dyakugha is the Chief Legal Officer at the Law Reform and Development Commission.

The successful candidate will replace Advocate John Walters who was appointed in 2004.

John K Disho

johnkdisho@namibiadailynews.info