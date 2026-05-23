Israel says it struck Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon

JERUSALEM, May 23 — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday said it struck Hezbollah military targets in two areas in Lebanon overnight.

The IDF said in a statement that it had struck a Hezbollah underground compound in eastern Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley, claiming that Hezbollah used the site to manufacture weapons targeting Israeli civilians and soldiers.

It said its forces had also struck Hezbollah infrastructure in Tyre, southwestern Lebanon, where Hezbollah militants allegedly plan and execute attacks against Israeli soldiers.

The IDF said it had taken steps to minimize civilian harm before the strike, including issuing warnings, using precision munitions and carrying out aerial surveillance.

A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect at midnight on April 17.

Despite the truce, Israel has carried out strikes in Lebanon, while Hezbollah also launched attacks on northern Israel and Israeli military positions in southern Lebanon. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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