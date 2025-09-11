2nd Energy Forum for Africa opens in Zambia

LUSAKA, Sept. 10 — The second Energy Forum for Africa opened on Wednesday in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, with President Hakainde Hichilema stressing that reforms in the energy sector are vital if the continent is to achieve universal electricity access.

Held under the theme “Investment Opportunities in the Energy Sector in Zambia and Africa,” the conference brought together industry leaders, policymakers, researchers, and financiers from across Africa and beyond to address the continent’s energy challenges and opportunities.

In his opening remarks, Hichilema underlined the importance of expanding efforts to ensure that every African has access to electricity. “Universal access to electricity is not just about energy.

It is about social growth in our communities. We must raise the catchment from the current 300 million people to cover the entire population of Africa,” he said.

He added that to achieve this goal, African countries must accelerate investments in the sector and foster a conducive environment for private sector participation.

Hichilema also urged investors to seize the growing opportunities in the energy industry, particularly in light of expected growth in sectors such as mining and agriculture, which will demand increased electricity supply. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 39