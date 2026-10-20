Iran’s IRGC says third “violating” tanker caught fire after hitting mine near Hormuz Strait

TEHRAN, Oct. 20– The navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday that a “violating” supertanker exploded and caught fire earlier in the day after hitting a naval mine south of the Strait of Hormuz, the third tanker to catch fire after striking mines in the waterway.

In a statement published on the IRGC’s official news outlet Sepah News, the navy said the vessel, carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude, had turned off its radar and navigation systems and ignored the navy’s warnings while seeking to exit the strait via an “unauthorized” route south of the waterway.

The IRGC Navy warned that vessels using “unauthorized” routes would bear responsibility and that any action disregarding the waterway’s security would meet a “decisive” response.

Earlier in the day, the IRGC said two “violating” oil tankers had caught fire after hitting mines laid by its naval forces in the strait. Iran tightened its grip on the strait on Feb. 28, barring safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following their joint strikes on Iranian territory. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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