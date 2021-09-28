Afghans pin hope on good governance to change difficult situation

KABUL, Sept. 28 — The continuous rise of poverty and unemployment has led to calls on the Taliban caretaker government to take decisive action to avoid a humanitarian disaster in post-war Afghanistan.

“The Taliban declared the war is over. More than 40 days after the Taliban takeover of Kabul, there still has been no positive change in the living conditions of the people. We enjoy good security, but we are concerned as the living condition worsens in both urban and rural areas,” Kabul resident Mohammad Khan told Xinhua on Tuesday.

“Good governance is the key to win the hearts and minds of the people. It is a key to change the current difficult situation,” he said.

On Sept. 7, the Taliban announced a lineup of a caretaking government and the Taliban ministers soon assumed office without an oath-taking ceremony. However, the government employees’ attendance is still weak in ministries and government general directorates.

“I want the Taliban ministers to try their best to run government offices. People have been facing difficulties in getting identification cards and passports as the related departments are not operating,” an applicant Salim Nawabi told Xinhua outside an interior ministry official.

“Security situation remained calm but security is not the only issue; we need public services. People are concerned about financial and economic situation, health, education, and livelihoods. Most banks are open but with limited cash payment, including salaries for government and private employees,” he said.

Struggling to get passports for his family and has repeatedly visited the related department, Nawabi said passport officials had regularly promised to applicants to start operation, but issuing passports is still being suspended.

Some 18 million of Afghanistan’s 30 million population is reliant on emergency relief assistance, with needs continuing to rise, according to UN officials.

They said basic services in Afghanistan are collapsing, and food and other life-saving aid are about to run out.

On Monday, Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister of the newly-formed administration, met with Deborah Lyons, special UN envoy and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in Kabul, discussing various issues, including women’s situation, the UNAMA confirmed.

“Meeting at the Foreign Ministry, the UN envoy discussed with Mr. Muttaqi the humanitarian crisis, the UN’s work around the country, and how all Afghans, men & women, are critically needed to address the daunting humanitarian & development challenges facing the country,” UNAMA wrote on Twitter.

Muttaqi gave assurances on behalf of the Taliban that the safety and security of all UN personnel in Afghanistan will be respected “so the organization’s 1,000 staff in the country can continue their work in various sectors, including ramping up delivery of humanitarian help.”

“The Taliban should help UN agencies and other international aid agencies to resume operation,” resident Ahmad Fahim said.

He said that a country of 30 million population needs not only security, but also rights, water, food, jobs, transportation, roads, and public services.

The Taliban should listen to the people’s voices over their legitimate demands, he said.

Earlier this month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to countries that have pledged 1.2 billion U.S. dollars in relief for Afghanistan to take action quickly.

Besides, the Taliban authorities have vowed to have the aid reach those in need in a completely transparent manner. – Xinhua