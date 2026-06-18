Namibia seeks to expand marine protected areas with UNEP support

WINDHOEK, June 18– Namibia is strengthening cooperation with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) to enhance marine conservation and expand protected ocean areas as the southern African country seeks to increase marine protection coverage to up to 12 percent by 2030.

According to a statement released late Wednesday by Namibia’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, the commitment was reaffirmed during a meeting between minister Inge Zaamwani and UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen on the sidelines of the 11th Our Ocean Conference in Mombasa, Kenya.

During the meeting, Zaamwani said Namibia has established five marine protected areas and plans to create two more. She noted that about 1.7 percent of the country’s marine area is currently protected and that Namibia aims to increase the figure to between 11 and 12 percent by 2030, in line with global biodiversity conservation targets.

Zaamwani identified marine pollution as one of the country’s key environmental challenges and emphasized the need for greater technical capacity and resources to strengthen the protection and sustainable management of marine ecosystems.

According to the ministry, Andersen welcomed Namibia’s efforts to advance marine conservation and expressed UNEP’s readiness to support the country’s environmental priorities, including through mechanisms such as the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

The UNEP also pledged to work with Namibia in identifying areas requiring technical assistance, including marine spatial planning, biodiversity conservation, pollution management, zoning and environmental fiscal instruments, the statement said.

According to the ministry, the UNEP, through its Regional Office for Africa, will further explore opportunities for programmatic support under the forthcoming GEF-9 cycle, including a possible role as an implementing agency and the mobilization of technical and financial assistance for priority environmental initiatives. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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