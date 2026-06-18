Trending Now
Home National Namibia seeks to expand marine protected areas with UNEP support
Namibia seeks to expand marine protected areas with UNEP support
National

Namibia seeks to expand marine protected areas with UNEP support

June 18, 2026

WINDHOEK, June 18– Namibia is strengthening cooperation with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) to enhance marine conservation and expand protected ocean areas as the southern African country seeks to increase marine protection coverage to up to 12 percent by 2030.

According to a statement released late Wednesday by Namibia’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, the commitment was reaffirmed during a meeting between minister Inge Zaamwani and UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen on the sidelines of the 11th Our Ocean Conference in Mombasa, Kenya.

During the meeting, Zaamwani said Namibia has established five marine protected areas and plans to create two more. She noted that about 1.7 percent of the country’s marine area is currently protected and that Namibia aims to increase the figure to between 11 and 12 percent by 2030, in line with global biodiversity conservation targets.

Zaamwani identified marine pollution as one of the country’s key environmental challenges and emphasized the need for greater technical capacity and resources to strengthen the protection and sustainable management of marine ecosystems.

According to the ministry, Andersen welcomed Namibia’s efforts to advance marine conservation and expressed UNEP’s readiness to support the country’s environmental priorities, including through mechanisms such as the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

The UNEP also pledged to work with Namibia in identifying areas requiring technical assistance, including marine spatial planning, biodiversity conservation, pollution management, zoning and environmental fiscal instruments, the statement said.

According to the ministry, the UNEP, through its Regional Office for Africa, will further explore opportunities for programmatic support under the forthcoming GEF-9 cycle, including a possible role as an implementing agency and the mobilization of technical and financial assistance for priority environmental initiatives. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 63
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

China raises additional tariffs to 84 pct on...

April 9, 2025

Finnish Minister, delegation to explore potential business partnerships...

October 25, 2018

Russian missile strike hits shopping mall with more...

June 27, 2022

Zambian Rugby commemorates International Day Of Girl Child...

October 13, 2018

FNB Far North supports the community

February 8, 2018

Mixed results for Namibian bowlers at Commonwealth Games

April 6, 2018

Are we safe and secure?

January 28, 2019

Chinese Investment Fuels Economic Growth in Namibia

March 2, 2023

Botswanan president visits Namibia for bilateral consultations

January 29, 2021

Idols SA Season 15 Kicks off in Pretoria

July 9, 2019
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.