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Iran has abandoned neither battlefield nor negotiating table: president
Middle East

Iran has abandoned neither battlefield nor negotiating table: president

June 8, 2026

TEHRAN, June 8– Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday underscored Tehran’s commitment to both defense and diplomacy, saying his country has abandoned neither the battlefield nor the negotiating table.

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a social media post following Iran’s announcement of ceasing operations against Israel after the two countries traded airstrikes in the first major escalation since a ceasefire was reached in April. “Our priority is national security and the people’s peace.

We defend the nation’s rights with power and will not retreat in the face of any threat,” Pezeshkian said, noting that “diplomacy and defense are two wings of national power.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said Sunday that its aerospace forces launched ballistic missiles at the Ramat David Air Base in northern Israel in response to Israel’s “widespread crimes” in southern Lebanon, including the killing and displacement of civilians.

The IRGC continued its attacks on Monday by targeting the Nevatim and Tel Nof air bases in Israel, and launched retaliatory strikes on certain industries in Haifa. In response, the Israeli military carried out airstrikes on several targets in Iran, including a petrochemical company in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

Later on Monday, Iran’s main military command, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, announced the cessation of the Iranian armed forces’ operations against Israel. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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