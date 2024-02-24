Trending Now
Home NationalCurrent Affairs Controversy Arises Over Children Viewing President’s Body
Current AffairsNational

February 24, 2024
Staff reporter
Windhoek, 24 February -At the memorial service of the late President Dr. Hage G. Geingob held at Parliament Gardens earlier this week, an unexpected sight caught the attention of many attendees where a parent accompanied by two children was viewing the president’s body.
This occurrence has sparked significant debate and raised questions about the appropriateness of exposing children to such sensitive events, with concerns about potential psychological impact. Many have questioned why the Namibian Defense Force (NDF) permitted minors to view the body.
Critics have expressed astonishment that a parent would bring children of such tender ages to witness the deceased body of a high-profile figure, particularly that of a president. The decision to allow this has not only drawn scrutiny locally but has also prompted inquiries from other nations, questioning the judgment of allowing children to partake in such solemn proceedings.
The incident has reignited discussions about how societies handle matters of death and mourning, particularly concerning the involvement of young children. While some argue for shielding children from the harsh realities of mortality, others advocate for openness and education about death as a natural part of life.-Namibian Daily News.
