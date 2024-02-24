Controversy Arises Over Children Viewing President’s Body

Staff reporter

Windhoek, 24 February -At the memorial service of the late President Dr. Hage G. Geingob held at Parliament Gardens earlier this week, an unexpected sight caught the attention of many attendees where a parent accompanied by two children was viewing the president’s body.

This occurrence has sparked significant debate and raised questions about the appropriateness of exposing children to such sensitive events, with concerns about potential psychological impact. Many have questioned why the Namibian Defense Force (NDF) permitted minors to view the body.

Critics have expressed astonishment that a parent would bring children of such tender ages to witness the deceased body of a high-profile figure, particularly that of a president. The decision to allow this has not only drawn scrutiny locally but has also prompted inquiries from other nations, questioning the judgment of allowing children to partake in such solemn proceedings.