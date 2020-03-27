India death toll rises to 17, as COVID-19 cases reach 724

NEW DELHI, March 27 -- The death toll due to COVID-19 in India Friday morning rose to 17, the federal health ministry said. "Death toll related to novel coronavirus has reached 17," reads the information released by the ministry at 9:15 a.m. (local time). Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rose to 724, with 677 cases Indian nationals and 47 foreign, said the release. The number of active cases is 640, with 67 people having been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement. So far, Kerala state has reported the highest number of cases in India at 137, followed by Maharashtra at 130, with the latter also recording four deaths, the highest among all states. On Thursday evening the number of COVID-19 cases in India was 694 and the death toll was 16. Indian government on Wednesday began a 21-day lockdown across the country in a bid to contain the spread of the pandemic. Authorities have imposed strict curfew-like restrictions to prevent the movement of people. All road, rail and air services have been suspended in wake of the lockdown, except essential services that have been exempted. Xinhua

CHANGSHA, Feb. 27, 2020 — Workers pack medicines at a workshop of a pharmaceutical enterprise in Changsha, capital of central China’s Hunan Province, Feb. 27, 2020. Medical enterprises in Changsha have gradually and orderly resumed production amid strict prevention measures against the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Xue Yuge/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Xue Yuge via Getty Images)