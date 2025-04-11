If U.S. wants dialogue, it must stop reckless actions: Chinese FM

BEIJING, April 11 — If the United States truly wants to resolve issues through dialogue and negotiation, it must cease its maximum pressure tactics and reckless actions, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday. Lin’s remarks came in response to a media query at a regular press briefing. Lin said that China has made clear its solemn position on the issue of tariffs multiple times. “There are no winners in tariff wars or trade wars. China does not want to engage in such wars, but we are not afraid to do so.” Any dialogue must be on the basis of equality, mutual respect, and mutual benefit, he said, adding that if the United States insists on escalating tariff wars and trade wars, China will resolutely respond to the challenge all the way. Lin said that as a responsible nation, China’s countermeasures against U.S. bullying tactics are aimed not only at safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests but also at upholding international rules and order, protecting the common interests of all countries, and defending global fairness and justice. “In the face of U.S. hegemony and coercion, compromise and concession are not viable options,” Lin added. (Xinhua)

